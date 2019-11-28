5-year-old dies in McCreary, Man. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A child is dead following a house fire in McCreary, Man. early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a home on 4th Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

Witnesses told police the home was completely engulfed with people trapped inside.

With help from neighbours, a 28-year-old woman from the home, and the Citizens on Patrol Program, a three-year-old child was rescued and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

At 1:40 am, Ste Rose du Lac #rcmpmb respond to a house fire in McCreary. With the help of Citizens on Patrol & a 28yo female occupant of the house, a 3yo child was rescued. A 5yo child was pronounced deceased at scene. 28yo female was taken to hospital. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

A five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

McCreary is located on the east side of Riding Mountain National Park, 194 km northwest of Winnipeg.

0:38 Emergency crews respond to fire in Transcona that sends two to hospital Emergency crews respond to fire in Transcona that sends two to hospital