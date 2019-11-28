Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fatal Fire

5-year-old dies in McCreary, Man. house fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 2:46 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 3:38 pm
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP were called to a fatal house fire in McCreary early Thursday.
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP were called to a fatal house fire in McCreary early Thursday. File / Global News

A child is dead following a house fire in McCreary, Man. early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at a home on 4th Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

READ MORE: Masked, armed man robs McCreary business say RCMP

Witnesses told police the home was completely engulfed with people trapped inside.

With help from neighbours, a 28-year-old woman from the home, and the Citizens on Patrol Program, a three-year-old child was rescued and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

A five-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

McCreary is located on the east side of Riding Mountain National Park, 194 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Emergency crews respond to fire in Transcona that sends two to hospital
Emergency crews respond to fire in Transcona that sends two to hospital
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal FiredeadChild killedSte Rose du Lac RCMP5-year-oldmccrearyFive Year Old
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.