Crime

Oshawa church camp counsellor charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 10:39 am
Updated November 28, 2019 10:40 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. – A 21-year-old camp counsellor is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl at a summer camp in the Oshawa, Ont., area.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Aug. 1, when the suspect was working as a church camp counsellor for the Calvary church of Oshawa.

They say the girl was a counsellor in training at the time, and the incident is alleged to have taken place during a staff party.

Police say the suspect also worked for other bible camps and different church venues.

He’s been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, and is being held for a bail hearing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
