Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 93-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car late Wednesday night in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says a 43-year-old driver was travelling northbound on Park Avenue near Prince Arthur Street around 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit an elderly man crossing the street a few metres south of the intersection.
The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury, Couture says.
Doctors say they fear for his life.
Montreal police collision investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Couture says speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash.
