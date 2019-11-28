Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Plateau-Mont-Royal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 93-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car late Wednesday night in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says a 43-year-old driver was travelling northbound on Park Avenue near Prince Arthur Street around 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit an elderly man crossing the street a few metres south of the intersection.

READ MORE: Montreal to add pedestrian crossing signals to all traffic lights

The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury, Couture says.

Doctors say they fear for his life.

Montreal police collision investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Couture says speed and alcohol are not currently considered factors in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement