Sports

QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 12:02 am

SYDNEY, N.S. – Zachary Bouthillier made 48 saves before denying three more skaters in the shootout, and the Saint John Sea Dogs eked out a 4-3 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Jeremie Poirier scored the only goal of the shootout to secure the victory for the Sea Dogs.

Saint John’s Nicolas Guay and Cape Breton’s Egor Sokolov each scored twice.

Brady Burns had the other goal for the Sea Dogs (11-15-1), while Ryan Francis also scored for the Eagles (15-9-2).

Ewan MacDonald stopped 20-of-23 shots for Cape Breton.

The Eagles went 1 for 5 on the power play, while the Sea Dogs were scoreless on three power plays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
