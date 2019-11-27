Edmonton police charge man with 1st-degree murder in 2018 New Year’s Day homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of 21-year-old Ruben “Ben” Baker on Jan. 1, 2018.

Bradley Michael Belanger, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder. On Wednesday, police said Belanger was already incarcerated in connection with previous offences and that he remains in custody.

Baker’s body was found nearly two years ago in an alley in the Holyrood neighbourhood. His body was discovered in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Baker’s death was later confirmed by police to be the city’s first homicide of 2018, although officials have still not released Baker’s cause of death.

Baker’s family had previously put posters up around the neighbourhood, asking for witnesses to come forward.

