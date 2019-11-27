Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge man with 1st-degree murder in 2018 New Year’s Day homicide

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 6:52 pm
A body was found in an alley in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue Jan. 1, 2018.
A body was found in an alley in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue Jan. 1, 2018. Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton police have charged a man in the death of 21-year-old Ruben “Ben” Baker on Jan. 1, 2018.

Bradley Michael Belanger, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder. On Wednesday, police said Belanger was already incarcerated in connection with previous offences and that he remains in custody.

Baker’s body was found nearly two years ago in an alley in the Holyrood neighbourhood. His body was discovered in the area of 77 Street and 92 Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2018.

Baker’s death was later confirmed by police to be the city’s first homicide of 2018, although officials have still not released Baker’s cause of death.

READ MORE: Family of man found dead on New Year’s Day plead for answers

Family members of Edmonton’s first homicide victim of 2018 had been searching for answers in the death of Ruben Baker.
Family members of Edmonton’s first homicide victim of 2018 had been searching for answers in the death of Ruben Baker. Global News

Baker’s family had previously put posters up around the neighbourhood, asking for witnesses to come forward.

Ruben Baker Family Speaks
Ruben Baker Family Speaks

 

