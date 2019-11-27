Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Catholic school board says it has been hit by malware attack

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 4:42 pm
This is the second recent known major cyberattack in the area.
This is the second recent known major cyberattack in the area. corus entertainment

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) has confirmed that it is a victim of a recent malware attack.

A spokesperson told Global News that the board first learned of the attack on Sunday and a leading cyber-security expert was quickly brought in to help.

READ MORE: Waterloo Brewing bilked of $2.1 million in cyberattack

“With the expert’s help we have taken steps to secure our network and have restored some services but have more work to do,” WCDSB Chief Managing Officer John Shewchuk said.

He says the board does not believe that any personal or business information was removed although they are continuing to investigate.

Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware
Tips to protect your devices from ransomware malware

“If we learn of compromised personal information, we will notify affected individuals,” Shewchuk said.

Story continues below advertisement

The board believes it could be a few weeks before they are fully able to comprehend the effects of the attack.

READ MORE: ‘Cyberattack’ on City of Woodstock being investigated: official

It says it is still investigating the nature of the attack as well as the cause of the attack.

The WCDSB says that its email and Compass for Success systems were among those that do not appear to be compromised while its student management system was among those that were.

They are still working to restore some systems and are hoping to get them online this week.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CyberattackWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBMalware attackWaterloo Catholic District School Board cyber attackWaterloo Catholic District School Board malware attackWCDSB cyber attackWCDSB malware attack
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.