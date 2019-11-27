Waterloo Catholic school board says it has been hit by malware attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) has confirmed that it is a victim of a recent malware attack.

A spokesperson told Global News that the board first learned of the attack on Sunday and a leading cyber-security expert was quickly brought in to help.

“With the expert’s help we have taken steps to secure our network and have restored some services but have more work to do,” WCDSB Chief Managing Officer John Shewchuk said.

He says the board does not believe that any personal or business information was removed although they are continuing to investigate.

“If we learn of compromised personal information, we will notify affected individuals,” Shewchuk said.

The board believes it could be a few weeks before they are fully able to comprehend the effects of the attack.

It says it is still investigating the nature of the attack as well as the cause of the attack.

The WCDSB says that its email and Compass for Success systems were among those that do not appear to be compromised while its student management system was among those that were.

They are still working to restore some systems and are hoping to get them online this week.