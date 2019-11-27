Menu

No injuries after car crashes into pharmacy in downtown Brighton: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 3:33 pm
A car drove into a pharmacy in Brighton on Wednesday morning. .
A car drove into a pharmacy in Brighton on Wednesday morning. . Northumberland OPP

No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a pharmacy in downtown Brighton on Wednesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, the driver “unintentionally” drove into the Global Health Pharmacy on Elizabeth Street.

OPP Const. Kimberley Johnson said in a tweet that there were no injuries or structural damage to the building.

“Bad days happen to everyone,” the tweet read.

No charges will be laid.

