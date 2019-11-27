No injuries after car crashes into pharmacy in downtown Brighton: OPP

No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a pharmacy in downtown Brighton on Wednesday morning.
According to Northumberland OPP, the driver “unintentionally” drove into the Global Health Pharmacy on Elizabeth Street.
OPP Const. Kimberley Johnson said in a tweet that there were no injuries or structural damage to the building.
“Bad days happen to everyone,” the tweet read.
No charges will be laid.
Woman dies in head-on collision near Warkworth
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS