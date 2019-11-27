No injuries after car crashes into pharmacy in downtown Brighton: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a vehicle drove into a pharmacy in downtown Brighton on Wednesday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, the driver “unintentionally” drove into the Global Health Pharmacy on Elizabeth Street.

#NthldOPP attended a single vehicle collision this morning where the operator unintentionally drove the vehicle into the front of a local area business in downtown Brighton. No injuries, No structural damage to building and No charges. Bad days happen to everyone!! ^kj pic.twitter.com/5JEYxe7cYZ — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) November 27, 2019

OPP Const. Kimberley Johnson said in a tweet that there were no injuries or structural damage to the building.

“Bad days happen to everyone,” the tweet read.

No charges will be laid.

