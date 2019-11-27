Listowel man charged in connection to fatal dump truck collision in Huron County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Listowel man is facing charges in connection to a fatal collision in July in the Township of Howick, according to Huron County OPP.

On July 16 at around 7:40 a.m., police say emergency services were called to Amberley Road west of Molesworth for the report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a dump truck.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County, OPP say

At the time of the incident, OPP said the two trucks collided before the dump truck struck a tree and ended up on its side in a ditch.

OPP say their investigation determined that the pickup truck was westbound on Amberly Road when it crossed the centre line and went into the path of the dump truck.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Three dead, toddler hospitalized after SUV crashed with tractor-trailer near Listowel, OPP say

The driver of the dump truck, Paul Douglas, 55, of Howick Township was killed as a result of the crash.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man from Listowel with careless driving causing death.