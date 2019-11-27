Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Listowel man charged in connection to fatal dump truck collision in Huron County: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 27, 2019 12:46 pm
The dump truck landed on its side in a ditch.
The dump truck landed on its side in a ditch. Huron County OPP

A Listowel man is facing charges in connection to a fatal collision in July in the Township of Howick, according to Huron County OPP.

On July 16 at around 7:40 a.m., police say emergency services were called to Amberley Road west of Molesworth for the report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a dump truck.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision between pickup truck, dump truck in Huron County, OPP say

At the time of the incident, OPP said the two trucks collided before the dump truck struck a tree and ended up on its side in a ditch.

OPP say their investigation determined that the pickup truck was westbound on Amberly Road when it crossed the centre line and went into the path of the dump truck.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Three dead, toddler hospitalized after SUV crashed with tractor-trailer near Listowel, OPP say

The driver of the dump truck, Paul Douglas, 55, of Howick Township was killed as a result of the crash.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man from Listowel with careless driving causing death.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPhuron county oppListowelAmberley Road Huron CountyHuron County dumptruck collisionListowel man chargedPaul DouglasPaul Douglas death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.