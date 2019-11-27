RCMP seeking missing 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a young female.

Arionna “Onna” Bayard-Cassell was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on November 26 in the 10500 block of 146 Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Arionna (also known as Onna) is described as a 12-year-old Caucasian female who is 5’2″ tall, weighs approximately 140 Lbs, has brown wavy shoulder length hair with bangs and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing Black shirt, black tights with cheetah prints, an oversized blue sweater and a large blue jacket.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being. Onna is known to use transit.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-183689.

