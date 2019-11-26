Upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive in Kelowna closes for winter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says with below-freezing temperatures having arrived in the Central Okanagan, it has closed the upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive.

An annual event, the closure came into effect Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“Knox Mountain Drive closes annually due to poor winter driving conditions and a full closure is expected once the park sees snow and ice at lower elevations,” the city said in a press release.

“The roadway becomes increasingly hazardous due to precipitation and colder temperatures. The road will remain closed to public vehicles until the spring.”

The city noted, though, the park trails will remain open for those on foot or bike, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

Park users are advised to be cautious, as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

Also, park users are reminded to keep their dogs on-leash, except once inside the off-leash dog park, south of Knox Mountain Drive.