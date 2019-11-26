Menu

Crime

Hamilton police name suspect in break-ins on the mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 26, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated November 26, 2019 1:33 pm
Police believe Daniel Joseph Whalen, 45, is responsible for five break-ins in Hamilton.
Police believe Daniel Joseph Whalen, 45, is responsible for five break-ins in Hamilton. Hamilton Police

Investigators believe they’ve identified the suspect in multiple residential break-ins on the mountain in mid-November.

Hamilton police say Daniel Joseph Whalen, 45, of Hamilton is still at large and is facing seven charges related to break and enter and robbery.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife when he confronted a pair of homeowners during the early morning hours of Nov. 18.

READ MORE: Hamilton police seeking suspect following 2 reported armed robberies on the Mountain

The first break-in was at a home on Rexford Drive around 5 a.m. with the other just a half-hour later at 5:30 a.m. on Rosewell Street.

A third break-in happened at a residence in the area of Upper Ottawa Street and Rymal Road East around noon, say police.

Detectives believe Whalen is connected to at least two more incidents that also happened on the Mountain between Nov. 14 and 18.

Police are searching for a man they believe broke into three Hamilton Mountain homes.
Police are searching for a man they believe broke into three Hamilton Mountain homes. Hamilton Police Service

There was no one home during two of the five reported break-ins.

Whalen is described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, hazel eyes and grey-blond hair, which is short on the sides with a ponytail on top.

READ MORE: Hamilton police believe suspect caught on video may be responsible for break-ins on the mountain

He also has a heart tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-8967 or 905-546-3851.

Tips can also be sent anonymously online.

