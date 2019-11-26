Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Working with provinces on agenda as Trudeau meets N.L. premier on Parliament Hill

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2019 11:49 am
Updated November 26, 2019 11:53 am
Ball calls for fund ‘not tied’ to equalization for resource-based economies
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball on Tuesday suggested creating a fund that would not be tied to equalization and could be drawn on to help provinces, like Alberta and Newfoundland, which are facing hard times due to a decline in oil prices.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says it’s time for his fellow provincial leaders to put their focus back on Canadians instead of internal, domestic squabbles.

He is downplaying any talk about revising the equalization formula, which distributes federal money to help cash-strapped provinces deliver services and which western premiers have raised in their grievances with Justin Trudeau‘s government in Ottawa.

READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick lands in Dildo, N.L., looks forward to ‘seeing the Balls’

Premiers are set to meet next week in Toronto, and Ball says he’ll talk about ways to help provinces whose economies depend on natural resources cope with downturns, among other measures to keep provincial finances sustainable.

Ball, a Liberal, says he won’t go into the meeting wearing any political stripe.

Story continues below advertisement

Ball met Trudeau on Parliament Hill this morning in the latest in a series of sit-downs the prime minister has had with provincial premiers since last month’s federal election.

Ball offers up Newfoundland and Labrador as guinea pig for federal pharmacare pilot
Ball offers up Newfoundland and Labrador as guinea pig for federal pharmacare pilot

The prime minister said the two would talk about pharmacare, which Trudeau called “always interesting to Dwight” – prompting a smile from Ball, who has pressed the issue in premiers’ meetings – and how to work with other provinces “to ensure things are going well.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCanadian PoliticsOttawaParliament HillNewfoundland and LabradorParliamentNatural ResourcesDwight Ballnational unityRegional DivisionSeperatism
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.