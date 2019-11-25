Man allegedly blocked walking path, offered girl candy in Fall River: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to speak with a man who allegedly offered an 11-year-old girl candy while she was walking her dog on a Fall River trail on Sunday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 10:30 a.m., the girl was walking along the trail that runs from Duart Avenue to Aberdeen Drive when she came across a van parked at the end on Duart Avenue.

READ MORE: Suspicious vehicle tails student in Mitchell two days in a row: OPP

Police say the van was blocking the trail and a man inside asked the girl if she wanted candy

“The girl ran back to her home and told her parents, who then called police,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect but they were not located.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old with long curly dirty blonde hair, a scruffy beard and possibly brown eyes.

He was wearing an orange hat backwards, a black T-shirt and orange/maroon shorts at the time.

READ MORE: Man charged with stunting after allegedly driving 50 km/h over limit in construction zone

The van is described to be black in colour with front tinted windows and no windows in the back.

Police say it looked similar to an ambulance, but all black.

Anyone who has security camera footage of the area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.