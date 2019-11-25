Menu

Crime

Man allegedly blocked walking path, offered girl candy in Fall River: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 5:49 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are looking to speak with a man who allegedly offered an 11-year-old girl candy while she was walking her dog on a Fall River trail on Sunday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 10:30 a.m., the girl was walking along the trail that runs from Duart Avenue to Aberdeen Drive when she came across a van parked at the end on Duart Avenue.

Police say the van was blocking the trail and a man inside asked the girl if she wanted candy

The girl ran back to her home and told her parents, who then called police,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Patrols were made in the area for the vehicle and suspect but they were not located.”

The man is described as 30 to 35 years old with long curly dirty blonde hair, a scruffy beard and possibly brown eyes.

He was wearing an orange hat backwards, a black T-shirt and orange/maroon shorts at the time.

The van is described to be black in colour with front tinted windows and no windows in the back.

Police say it looked similar to an ambulance, but all black.

Anyone who has security camera footage of the area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Crime
