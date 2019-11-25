Man charged with stunting after allegedly driving 50 km/h over limit in construction zone

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man had his vehicle seized and is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 50 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed near Highway 102’s Exit 2A.

Police allege that the officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, in an area that is undergoing construction.

The driver was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. The driver also receives six points to their driving record and has their licence suspended for a week.