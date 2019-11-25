Menu

Man charged with stunting after allegedly driving 50 km/h over limit in construction zone

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 3:01 pm
The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 20-year-old man had his vehicle seized and is facing a hefty fine after he was allegedly caught driving 50 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone.

Halifax Regional Police say at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, an officer noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed near Highway 102’s Exit 2A.

READ MORE: Stunting charges laid after vehicle clocked travelling 70 km/hr over the speed limit in Kingston, N.S.

Police allege that the officer captured the vehicle’s speed at 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, in an area that is undergoing construction.

The driver was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

READ MORE: Men from N.B., P.E.I. face stunting charges after alleged street racing in Nova Scotia

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. The driver also receives six points to their driving record and has their licence suspended for a week.

