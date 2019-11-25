Weapons found in suspected stolen pickup truck seized by Waterloo police

A traffic stop involving a suspected stolen pickup truck in Kitchener over the weekend resulted in a seizure of multiple weapons and cash.
Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled the vehicle over on Highland Road on Saturday.
READ MORE: Woman left with serious injuries in Kitchener hit-and-run
They seized a restricted knife as well as several other knives and a large sum of cash.
Police say the licence plates on the vehicle had been reported missing in Toronto.
READ MORE: Woman left with serious injuries in Kitchener hit-and-run
The licence plate theft remains under investigation.
Police say the man driving the car has been arrested and is facing a number of charges.
COMMENTS