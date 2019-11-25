Weapons found in suspected stolen pickup truck seized by Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop involving a suspected stolen pickup truck in Kitchener over the weekend resulted in a seizure of multiple weapons and cash.

Waterloo Regional Police say they pulled the vehicle over on Highland Road on Saturday.

They seized a restricted knife as well as several other knives and a large sum of cash.

Police say the licence plates on the vehicle had been reported missing in Toronto.

The licence plate theft remains under investigation.

Police say the man driving the car has been arrested and is facing a number of charges.

