Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Mike’s Monday Outlook: Sky stays grey after Grey Cup victory

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 2:20 pm
Hunt Lake, Manitoba.
Hunt Lake, Manitoba. Tabatha Moore/submitted

What a win! The Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup and now the sky is staying grey in their honour? Let’s just go with that.

RPM Model from Nov. 25, 2019.
RPM Model from Nov. 25, 2019. Global News

Low pressure on Monday is parked close to Thunder Bay. In behind the low, there’s a trough where we’ll see some snowfall.

The majority of the precipitation we will see in the province has already fallen but there is still the chance of a few periods of light snow as this system and trough clears the region.

Story continues below advertisement

After this low leaves, more low pressure will continue to sit over the eastern prairies.

Temperatures won’t move a lot during the day or overnight but the general trend will be a slow cool down through the week with a small uptick on Friday where it looks like we’ll see some snow.

It’s still a ways out but at that point Winnipeg could get up to 5 cm.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Nov. 25, 2019.
Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Nov. 25, 2019. Global News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg weatherManitoba weathersouthern Manitoba weatherMike's Monday Outlook
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.