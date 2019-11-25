Mike’s Monday Outlook: Sky stays grey after Grey Cup victory

Send this page to someone via email

What a win! The Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup and now the sky is staying grey in their honour? Let’s just go with that.

RPM Model from Nov. 25, 2019. Global News

Low pressure on Monday is parked close to Thunder Bay. In behind the low, there’s a trough where we’ll see some snowfall.

The majority of the precipitation we will see in the province has already fallen but there is still the chance of a few periods of light snow as this system and trough clears the region.

After this low leaves, more low pressure will continue to sit over the eastern prairies.

Temperatures won’t move a lot during the day or overnight but the general trend will be a slow cool down through the week with a small uptick on Friday where it looks like we’ll see some snow.

It’s still a ways out but at that point Winnipeg could get up to 5 cm.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Nov. 25, 2019. Global News