Traffic

Snowy conditions persist across northern New Brunswick on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 8:12 am
Updated November 25, 2019 8:25 am
It’s going to be a snow-covered day for northern parts of New Brunswick on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the areas of Bathurst, Campbellton, Grand Falls, Mount Carleton, Stanley and Woodstock County.

The snow will continue throughout the morning before tapering to flurries by this afternoon, the weather agency says.

It’s expected that two to four centimetres of snow will accumulate throughout the affected areas. However, there is a potential of up to 10 centimetres of snow in some areas, according to Environment Canada.

