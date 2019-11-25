Philadelphia faces Vancouver on 3-game home skid

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks (12-8-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Vancouver looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Flyers have gone 6-1-4 in home games. Philadelphia has scored 17 power-play goals, converting on 20% of chances.

The Canucks have gone 7-6-1 away from home. Vancouver leads the league with 27 power-play goals, led by Bo Horvat with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 12, Vancouver won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with nine goals, adding seven assists and totalling 16 points. Travis Konecny has totalled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Story continues below advertisement

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 10 goals and has 29 points. J.T. Miller has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Alexander Edler: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.