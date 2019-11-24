Victim waves down Halifax police, suspect walks out as cops investigate

Halifax Regional Police have arrested three people in connection with an alleged robbery on Sunday.
Police say that officers were flagged down by a 38-year-old man at the 5700 block of West Street at 2:09 a.m.
The man told police that he was inside the Commons Inn when he was approached by an unknown male, sprayed with bear spray and attacked with a knife.
READ MORE: Kentville man, 51, dies after crashing car into river: N.S. RCMP
The victim fled the building and flagged over a passing police vehicle.
As he spoke with police the victim identified the alleged attacker exiting the building.
Officers arrested a 22-year-old man without incident. Officers were then able to follow the smell of bear spray to a unit inside the building and arrested two 18-year-old women inside.
Police secured the unit as they wait for a search warrant.
Halifax police say officers sustained minor injuries from the bear spray and were treated by EHS at the scene.
It is not known if the victim and the suspects know each other and police say their investigation is ongoing.
The 22-year-old will be facing charges of robbery and weapons-related offences.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
COMMENTS