Tkachuk’s shootout goal helps Flames top Flyers, end skid

By Aaron Bracy The Associated Press
Posted November 23, 2019 4:12 pm

PHILADELPHIA – Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday to stop a six-game slide.

Calgary’s Elias Lindholm tied it at 2 when he scored with 1:23 left in regulation. Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who were shut out in their previous three road games as part of their skid.

Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

David Rittich made 27 saves and stopped all three Flyers attempts in the tiebreaker. Tkachuk, Calgary’s second shooter, scored on a backhander that went through Carter Hart’s legs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
