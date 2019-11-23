Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after using soy sauce as part of $100,000 vandalism of Guelph business, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2019 1:14 pm
Police said the suspect was arrested Friday.
Police said the suspect was arrested Friday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

GUELPH – Police say safe-cracking gear and soy sauce were just some of the tools a Guelph man used while allegedly vandalizing a local business in September.

They say the vandalism took place on Sept. 18 after the business closed for the day.

Investigators allege the man hid inside a bathroom until staff went home, then emerged with a bag of break-and-enter tools which he used to open a safe containing more than $2,000.

READ MORE: Guelph woman finds man holding a knife in her living room: police

They allege he then proceeded to cause roughly $100,000 worth of damage to the business, partially by pouring soy sauce over multiple electronics.

They say he also damaged ceiling tiles, walls and venting.

Police say some of the man’s actions were captured on surveillance video.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect was arrested Friday and is now facing multiple, unspecified charges in relation to the incident.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeGuelphVandalismGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceSoy Sauce Vandalism
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.