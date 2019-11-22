Menu

Crime

Calgary police seize $220K worth of cocaine, arrest 2 men after 4-month investigation

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 22, 2019 3:25 pm
Drugs -- $220,000-worth of cocaine -- seized by Calgary police on a Nov. 2019 search.
Drugs -- $220,000-worth of cocaine -- seized by Calgary police on a Nov. 2019 search. Calgary Police Service / handout

Two Calgary men have been arrested and charged following a four-month drug trafficking investigation by police.

Police executed search warrants on three different residences in the Calgary neighbourhoods of Applewood, Beltline and Bridgeland on Nov. 5, seizing more than $220,000 worth of cocaine in powdered and crack form.

Police also seized approximately $3,000, which they believe to be proceeds of crime, brass knuckles and other items involved in drug trafficking.

“This is a significant seizure for the Calgary Police Service,” Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley said in a statement. “We know that drug trafficking is often linked to other crimes in our city and we will continue to target individuals believed to be responsible.”

CPS said it was working on information they received in August of a potential drug stash location within the city. Investigators identified two men they believed to be involved in the drug activity and arrested them during the execution of the warrants.

Ali Sufyan, 19, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one charge of possession of proceeds of crime.

Nathaniel Wayne Robinson, 24, faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one proceeds of crime charge and one weapon-related charge.

Robinson was due to appear in court on Friday.

Sufyan is due to appear in court on Dec. 11.

