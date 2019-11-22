Guelph woman finds man holding a knife in her living room: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police provided details of a scary situation that they say involved a woman finding a man holding a knife in her living room on Thursday afternoon.

The reported incident happened near the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street at around 2:35 p.m.

Police said a woman came downstairs in her home when she noticed a chair blocking her front door. The woman then saw a man in the corner of her living room holding a knife.

She quickly ran out of the back door and called police. Officers arrived and chased the man out of the house before making an arrest.

Police said they found two knives on him, two pieces of identification that did not belong to him and various stolen items.

A 20-year-old Burlington man has been charged with break and enter and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

