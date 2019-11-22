Menu

Police still need help in locating Truro teen last seen in September

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 1:42 pm
Jacob Silver was last seen in Truro on Sept. 1, 2019. .
Jacob Silver was last seen in Truro on Sept. 1, 2019. . Truro Police Service

Police are once again asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since early in September.

The Truro Police Service says Jacob Spring was last seen on Sept. 1 on East Prince Street. Police suspect that he’s since left the area.

Jacob is 6’1”, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a quicksilver hat with a pink, blue and white design, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

