Pedestrian struck and killed in Prescott: OPP

A 42-year-old man was struck and killed while walking down a road late Thursday in Prescott, according to OPP.

Police were called to County Road 2 at Riddell Road to respond to the collision at around 11 p.m.

OPP say William Kinch was walking down County Road 2 when a vehicle travelling westbound struck him, and he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was treated at the scene for shock, according to police.

The road was closed for a police investigation but has since reopened.

OPP would not provide any more details on the collision as the investigation is ongoing.

