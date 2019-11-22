Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed in Prescott: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 22, 2019 11:46 am
Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Police say an investigation into the crash is ongoing. Global News File

A 42-year-old man was struck and killed while walking down a road late Thursday in Prescott, according to OPP.

Police were called to County Road 2 at Riddell Road to respond to the collision at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Prescott left with serious injuries — OPP

OPP say William Kinch was walking down County Road 2 when a vehicle travelling westbound struck him, and he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, was treated at the scene for shock, according to police.

The road was closed for a police investigation but has since reopened.

READ MORE: OPP seek projectile-throwing suspects who smashed car windows near Prescott

OPP would not provide any more details on the collision as the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPPedestrian Collisiondeath prescottman hit by car PrescottOPP pedestrian deathpedestrian accident prescottpedestrian struck prescottprescott OPPPrescott pedestrian struckWilliam Kinch
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.