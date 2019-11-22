Guelph Storm look to extend 9-game winning streak this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The red-hot Guelph Storm are looking to extend their nine-game winning streak this weekend with games against the Sarnia Sting and Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Storm are 12-4-1-2 on the season and are coming off a 5-1 thumping of the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday night.

They will have to contain a few of the Ontario Hockey League’s top scorers in each of the games.

Sean Josling and the Sarnia Sting visit the Sleeman Centre on Friday night. Josling is second in OHL goals with 21 on the season and Jamieson Rees is on a 14-game point streak with 12 goals and 32 points during that span.

The Sting are starting to pick things up after a slow start to the season, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. as part of Pink the Rink night. Limited edition Pink the Rink Storm shirts are available during the game, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society Waterloo-Wellington.

There will be a special pre-game ceremony and fans are encouraged to wear pink clothing in support of cancer research and awareness.

Cancer affects everyone at some point in their lives. Tomorrow, we play to support those people and to support Cancer Research. Wear Pink tomorrow to show your support! 👚 @SkyjackInc @CCSWatWell #PinktheRink pic.twitter.com/0syToeS8zR — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) November 21, 2019

Guelph will then make a trip down Hwy. 6 to meet the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Bulldogs forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Jan Jenik are tied for first in OHL scoring with 46 points each. Kaliyev also leads the league in goals with 25.

The Storm will lean on goaltender Nico Daws, who leads the league in goals-against average and save percentage among eligible goalies.

Saturday’s game gets underway at 4 p.m.

Storm play-by-play host Larry Mellott will be with the team for both games and the calls can be heard live on 1460 CJOY.