Ottawa puts home win streak on the line against New York

New York Rangers (9-8-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-11-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts New York trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Senators are 8-7-0 against conference opponents. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Rangers are 7-6-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Mika Zibanejad with 0.8.

Ottawa knocked off New York 6-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 4. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals for the Senators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Brown leads the Senators with 12 assists and has recorded 14 points this season. Pageau has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-nine in 19 games played this season. Filip Chytil has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Senators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers Injuries: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (illness), Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.