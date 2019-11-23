Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Winnipeg ‘interspecies communicator’ set to demonstrate animal intuition on film

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 6:00 am
J Morgan Saifer says she can communicate with all animals, from houehold pets to horses to birds.
J Morgan Saifer says she can communicate with all animals, from houehold pets to horses to birds. J Morgan Saifer / Facebook

Ever wonder what your pet is thinking?

An ‘interspecies communicator’ – soon to be featured as part of a documentary series by a local filmmaker – says she might be able to tell you the answer.

J Morgan Saifer told 680 CJOB’s Hal Anderson she’s used her intuitive skills for more than a decade to get in touch with dogs, cats… even horses and parrots, and to help pet owners solve behavioural and even health problems.

“I call myself an interspecies communicator. The term ‘pet psychic’ seems to me to be a bit airy-fairy, so I like to have it be a little bit more substantial,” she said.

“I can communicate with all animals… they have the same consciousness as people do. Obviously they don’t speak English, but in terms of body language and energy and things like that, it’s the same as communicating with a person.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trying to predict the outcome of Manitoba’s vote? Ask a psychic

Saifer’s unusual practice, which she describes as very image-oriented, is set to be highlighted by Astral Projector Films, a new project launched by Winnipeg filmmaker Kalyn Hanuschuk.

This Saturday, Saifer will be documented as she communicates with a cat and multiple dogs.

“If I have a one-on-one connection, (I find out) if they’re happy, if they like their food, if their person is nice to them,” said Saifer.

“At the end of the day, their consciousness is that they want to support us. They want to help us through all the hard times we, as humans, face in this world.

“Animals are here to support us and all they’d like in return is a little love and a little respect and a little acknowledgement.”

Katrina, a Psychic- Medium, gives Shannon Cuciz a psychic reading on the Morning News
Katrina, a Psychic- Medium, gives Shannon Cuciz a psychic reading on the Morning News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
interspecies communicatorpet psychic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.