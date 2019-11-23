Winnipeg ‘interspecies communicator’ set to demonstrate animal intuition on film

Send this page to someone via email

Ever wonder what your pet is thinking?

An ‘interspecies communicator’ – soon to be featured as part of a documentary series by a local filmmaker – says she might be able to tell you the answer.

J Morgan Saifer told 680 CJOB’s Hal Anderson she’s used her intuitive skills for more than a decade to get in touch with dogs, cats… even horses and parrots, and to help pet owners solve behavioural and even health problems.

“I call myself an interspecies communicator. The term ‘pet psychic’ seems to me to be a bit airy-fairy, so I like to have it be a little bit more substantial,” she said.

“I can communicate with all animals… they have the same consciousness as people do. Obviously they don’t speak English, but in terms of body language and energy and things like that, it’s the same as communicating with a person.” Tweet This

Saifer’s unusual practice, which she describes as very image-oriented, is set to be highlighted by Astral Projector Films, a new project launched by Winnipeg filmmaker Kalyn Hanuschuk.

This Saturday, Saifer will be documented as she communicates with a cat and multiple dogs.

“If I have a one-on-one connection, (I find out) if they’re happy, if they like their food, if their person is nice to them,” said Saifer.

“At the end of the day, their consciousness is that they want to support us. They want to help us through all the hard times we, as humans, face in this world.

“Animals are here to support us and all they’d like in return is a little love and a little respect and a little acknowledgement.”

