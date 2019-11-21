Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspended Trent Lakes driver charged with having cannabis readily available: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 11:59 am
OPP have charged a man with several offences after they allege he was travelling in a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
OPP have charged a man with several offences after they allege he was travelling in a vehicle with cannabis readily available. Global News File

A Trent Lakes man is facing a cannabis-related charge, among others, following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer on patrol on Colborne Street in Fenelon Falls observed a vehicle with an expired validation sticker. The officer conducted a vehicle stop, and police say an investigation led to several charges under the Highway Traffic and Cannabis Control acts.

READ MORE: Public tip leads to arrest of allegedly impaired driver in Lindsay: police

OPP also say about 3.7 grams of cannabis were seized from the vehicle.

Grzegorz Gryszkiewicz, 44, of Trent Lakes, was charged with the following offences:

  • Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Failure to notify a change of address for a licence
  • Operating a motor vehicle without insurance
Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

“The OPP would like to remind motorists that when transporting cannabis in a vehicle, it cannot be within reach of anyone that is in the vehicle,” said Const. Carrie Lanning.

Why are some Canadian cannabis companies struggling?
Why are some Canadian cannabis companies struggling?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceCannabisCity of Kawartha LakesHighway Traffic ActTrent LakesKawartha LakeKawartha Lakes PoliceCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPDriving While SuspendedCannabis Control Act
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.