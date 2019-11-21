Suspended Trent Lakes driver charged with having cannabis readily available: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Lakes man is facing a cannabis-related charge, among others, following a traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, an officer on patrol on Colborne Street in Fenelon Falls observed a vehicle with an expired validation sticker. The officer conducted a vehicle stop, and police say an investigation led to several charges under the Highway Traffic and Cannabis Control acts.

OPP also say about 3.7 grams of cannabis were seized from the vehicle.

Grzegorz Gryszkiewicz, 44, of Trent Lakes, was charged with the following offences:

Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit

Driving while under suspension

Failure to notify a change of address for a licence

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2020.

“The OPP would like to remind motorists that when transporting cannabis in a vehicle, it cannot be within reach of anyone that is in the vehicle,” said Const. Carrie Lanning.

