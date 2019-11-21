Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with Winnipeg

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 21, 2019 3:31 am
Updated November 21, 2019 3:32 am

Winnipeg Jets (13-8-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (12-8-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Winnipeg aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Stars are 8-1-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 84% of opponent chances.

The Jets are 4-1-0 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages only 2.3 per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 22 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has totalled nine assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Story continues below advertisement

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 10 goals and has 17 points. Mark Scheifele has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mattias Janmark: day to day (lower body).

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueJetsWinnipeg hockeyJets hockey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.