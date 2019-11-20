Osoyoos man involved in power pole collision admits he was drunk: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Osoyoos, B.C., man told police he was drunk behind the wheel after crashing into a power pole.

The collision occurred on Nov. 19, around 9:10 p.m., on Highway 97 at Island Road, north of Oliver, B.C.

The 52-year-old man, who was driving a Ford F250, told responding officers that he was intoxicated.

A roadside alcohol screening test confirmed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and a 90-day driving prohibition was issued. His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

“The man was fortunate to not have received any serious injuries. It is even more fortunate he did not hurt any innocent bystanders,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

“With all of the education out there on the risks of driving while impaired, it is unfathomable we still have some people choosing to do so, putting theirs and others lives at risk,” he said.

The collision resulted in wires snapping, and people living in the area were without power for approximately three hours.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, you’re asked to pull over and call 911 with as much information as possible, including the location, direction of travel, vehicle make and model, as well as the license plate and description of the driver.

