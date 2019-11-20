Mapleview Drive East in Barrie to be fully closed until late December

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie’s Mapleview Drive East will be closed from Yonge Street to Royal Jubilee Drive starting Monday until late December.

The City of Barrie says the road closure will allow for construction work that’s associated with sanitary sewer and water main installation.

The work will ensure there’s infrastructure in place to service developments in Hewitt’s Secondary Plan Area and the new south Barrie high school, the city adds.

Barrie Transit stops 514, 515, 522, 596, 597 and 602 will be out of service for the duration of the road closure.

Route 3 will detour via Griffin Gate, Succession Crescent and The Queensway and back onto Prince William Way. A GO shuttle will be provided to accommodate GO Train connection trips.

A temporary stop will be provided on Griffin Gate for Route 3 and the GO shuttle.

Currently, single-lane closures are in effect on Mapleview Drive East from St. Paul’s Crescent to Royal Jubilee Drive.