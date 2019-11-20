Menu

Traffic

Multi-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 118 in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 9:06 am
Updated November 20, 2019 9:36 am
Highway 118 east of Carnarvon is closed for a multi-vehicle collision.
Highway 118 east of Carnarvon is closed for a multi-vehicle collision. Global News File

A section of Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands is closed following a reported multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: OPP identify deceased body found in submerged vehicle north of Minden

Police say the highway is shutdown in both directions between Tulip Road and Line Road 25, a five-kilometre stretch of the highway. Tulip Road is about 4 kilometres east of the community of Carnarvon, about 15 kilometres north of Minden.

It’s believed there are as many as five vehicles involved in the collision that occurred just before 8 a.m. Among the vehicles includes a dump/cement truck. Officials say an Ornge air ambulance has also been called to the scene.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

Global News Peterborough has a reporter heading to the scene.

More to come.

