Multi-vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 118 in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

A section of Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands is closed following a reported multi-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.
Police say the highway is shutdown in both directions between Tulip Road and Line Road 25, a five-kilometre stretch of the highway. Tulip Road is about 4 kilometres east of the community of Carnarvon, about 15 kilometres north of Minden.
It’s believed there are as many as five vehicles involved in the collision that occurred just before 8 a.m. Among the vehicles includes a dump/cement truck. Officials say an Ornge air ambulance has also been called to the scene.
No word yet on the extent of injuries.
Global News Peterborough has a reporter heading to the scene.
More to come.
