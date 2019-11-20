Menu

Crime

2 drivers charged after vehicles clocked going twice the speed limit near Binbrook: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 8:12 am
Hamilton police say two drivers were clocked travelling twice the speed limit southeast of the city on Tuesday.
Hamilton police say two drivers were clocked travelling twice the speed limit southeast of the city on Tuesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two drivers are facing multiple charges after police say they were each clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on the same roadway southeast of Hamilton.

Both incidents happened late on Tuesday and within a half-hour of each other on Regional Road 56 north of Binbrook, according to police.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating shooting on east mountain

The first incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Golf Club Road when police say a Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 35-year-old Stoney Creek woman was caught in a speed trap and allegedly clocked travelling 128 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone.

According to police, the same officer then clocked a Honda Accord driven by a 29-year-old Binbrook man around 11:30 p.m. travelling 131 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-kilometre-per-hour zone.

READ MORE: Brantford man facing charges after report of overnight shooting

Story continues below advertisement

Both drivers have court appearances this week. They face stunt driving and speeding charges as well as up to $10,000 in fines and possible jail time.

As per provincial law, the accused have also had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.

