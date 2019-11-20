2 drivers charged after vehicles clocked going twice the speed limit near Binbrook: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers are facing multiple charges after police say they were each clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on the same roadway southeast of Hamilton.

Both incidents happened late on Tuesday and within a half-hour of each other on Regional Road 56 north of Binbrook, according to police.

The first incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Golf Club Road when police say a Honda Pilot SUV driven by a 35-year-old Stoney Creek woman was caught in a speed trap and allegedly clocked travelling 128 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone.

According to police, the same officer then clocked a Honda Accord driven by a 29-year-old Binbrook man around 11:30 p.m. travelling 131 kilometres per hour in a posted 60-kilometre-per-hour zone.

Both drivers have court appearances this week. They face stunt driving and speeding charges as well as up to $10,000 in fines and possible jail time.

As per provincial law, the accused have also had their licences suspended and vehicles impounded.