2 seriously injured after separate stabbings in Toronto

Officials say two people have been seriously injured after separate stabbings in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East at around 8:10 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News it’s unclear where exactly the stabbing happened, but that the victim was found by a passerby.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

About 40 minutes later, police said first responders were called to the lobby of a building near George Street and Dundas Street East.

Officers could be seen blocking off an area in front of Seaton House.

The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday night, there was no indication the stabbings were connected.

STABBING:

Dundas St E + George St

-In lobby of building man stabbed

-Injuries appear to be serious

-EMS rushed

-Officers to assist with Emergency run

-Suspect fled the scene, no description#GO2236994

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 20, 2019