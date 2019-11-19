Menu

Crime

2 seriously injured after separate stabbings in Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 10:19 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 10:21 pm
Police could be seen in front of Seaton House Tuesday evening.
Police could be seen in front of Seaton House Tuesday evening. John Hanley / Global News

Officials say two people have been seriously injured after separate stabbings in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East at around 8:10 p.m.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News it’s unclear where exactly the stabbing happened, but that the victim was found by a passerby.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

READ MORE: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

About 40 minutes later, police said first responders were called to the lobby of a building near George Street and Dundas Street East.

Officers could be seen blocking off an area in front of Seaton House.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said a man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Tuesday night, there was no indication the stabbings were connected.

