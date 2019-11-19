Menu

Crime

Man in custody, drugs, cash, weapons seized after Grand Forks search warrant executed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 7:54 pm
Police say they seized a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
File / Global News

A man from Christina Lake, B.C., is in custody and is facing several charges following a drug bust by police last week.

According to Grand Forks RCMP, Michael Ling was arrested on Nov. 14 following a search warrant that netted “various drugs, large quantities of cash and several weapons.”

The search warrant was executed at a residence along 1st Avenue in Christina Lake. Ling, 59, was arrested at the scene without incident and is still in custody.

Police say they seized a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is the second, large-scale drug investigation within the last three months that yielded drugs, cash and weapons in the Grand Forks area,” said RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

“The Grand Forks detachment remains committed to investigating and disrupting the illegal drug trade in our area.

“While we are once again happy with the latest seizure, we know there is more work to be done and we will be actively continuing our efforts to keep our community safe.”

An online court search shows that Ling is facing possession, trafficking and possession charges.

His next court date is slated for Nov. 20 in Rossland.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganFentanylDrugsMethMethamphetamineSearch WarrantGrand Forksboundarychristina lakeGrand Forks RCMP
