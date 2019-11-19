Man, woman flee from South Okanagan RCMP, but police dog sniffs them out

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP say two people were arrested last week, thanks to a police dog who sniffed out the pair.

On Nov. 14, according to police, officers spotted a woman operating a vehicle while being prohibited from driving. Additionally, police say the black car involved in the 11 a.m. incident had a stolen licence plate.

Further, they say officers noticed a man in the front seat who had been recently released from jail, one week earlier, and that he was prohibited from being in a motor vehicle.

“Upon seeing the police, the woman and man fled in the vehicle,” Penticton RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.

“Officers later located the vehicle and the occupants in Oliver and followed from a distance as it travelled south to Osoyoos. They took a back road on the east side of Osoyoos Lake in an effort to evade police.

“However their vehicle became stuck in sand. They then fled on foot south on the shores of Osoyoos Lake.”

Police say officers from Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, plus Police Dog Services, converged on the area. The two were located by police dog Haro and his handler, Cpl. Jason Goodfellow, reportedly hiding in bushes.

Penticton RCMP said Shane Pope, 29, of Penticton, is facing one count of breach of probation, while Connie Clarke, 27, of Oliver, is facing one count of dangerous driving and driving while prohibited.

“The great work and coordinated efforts of the South Okanagan regional detachments and Haro were paramount in this incident ending with the arrest and charges and no injuries,” said Bayda.

