Brampton man facing charges after alleged sexual assault on international student

TORONTO – A man from Brampton is facing multiple charges after an alleged sexual assault against an international student.

Toronto police allege the suspect befriended the student, telling her he could help her set up Canadian bank accounts.

They say the woman travelled to Toronto from out-of-province last week to meet the man in a local hotel room, at which time they allege he sexually assaulted her.

Police allege the man took photos of the student and threatened both her and her family.

Gurpinder Singh, 28, is facing one count each of sexual assault, uttering a death threat, extortion and voyeurism.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and they’re encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

