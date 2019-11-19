Northern MB youth outreach program gets more than $2 million in funding from province

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $2.1 million over the next three years to expand a Winnipeg-based youth outreach program.

Currently, StreetReach is based in Winnipeg, with teams working together to respond to kids and youth at risk of being victimized by the sex trade.

The province announced it will expand programming in the Thompson area, as well as enhance a community mobilization hub.

“We know more resources are needed in northern Manitoba to reduce the numbers of people involved in the justice system, and ensure they have the supports and care they need,” said families minister, Heather Stefanson.

“These investments will ensure we are better supporting Manitobans in crisis and building stronger communities by providing mental health and addictions services.” Tweet This

The province is planning community consultations to shape a Thompson-specific model, integrating mobile crisis and addictions programs, as well as mental health and spiritual supports, including local elders.

