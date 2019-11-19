Menu

Canada

Freezing rain strikes Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 8:55 am
Updated November 19, 2019 9:06 am
Environment Canada warns affected areas could get up to five millimetres of rain.
Environment Canada warns affected areas could get up to five millimetres of rain. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson

Montrealers are dealing with slick roads and sidewalks as freezing rain continues to fall Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern Quebec.

The national weather agency expects two to five millimetres of freezing rain will fall on the affected regions, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Eastern Townships and Lanaudière.

The bout of winter weather will make surfaces slippery and hazardous, it added.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

 

