Freezing rain strikes Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montrealers are dealing with slick roads and sidewalks as freezing rain continues to fall Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of southern Quebec.

The national weather agency expects two to five millimetres of freezing rain will fall on the affected regions, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Eastern Townships and Lanaudière.

READ MORE: Thousands of NDG residents without power after gas leak

The bout of winter weather will make surfaces slippery and hazardous, it added.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement