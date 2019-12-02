Menu

those old radio shows

Those Old Radio Shows December 6-7

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 2, 2019 10:00 am

Friday, Dec. 6:

Hour 1: Sam Spade – The Stopped Watch Caper; Life of Riley – Junior is in Love
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Angels with Dirty Faces
Hour 3: Suspense – The High Wall; Bickersons – Tonsils / Blanche Learns to Drive
Hour 4: Silent Men – Little White Lies; Cavalcade of America – In the Best Tradition

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Pair; Ozzie & Harriet – Runaway
Hour 2: Dimension X – A Logic Named Joe; Mystery in the Air – The Queen of Spades
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Nick Shurn Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Nick Shurn Matter (conclusion); Six Shooter – Cheyenne Express; Bickersons – Christmas Eve
Hour 5: Black Museum – The Notes; Tales of the Texas Rangers – Joyride

