Those Old Radio Shows December 6-7

Friday, Dec. 6:

Hour 1: Sam Spade – The Stopped Watch Caper; Life of Riley – Junior is in Love

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Angels with Dirty Faces

Hour 3: Suspense – The High Wall; Bickersons – Tonsils / Blanche Learns to Drive

Hour 4: Silent Men – Little White Lies; Cavalcade of America – In the Best Tradition

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Pair; Ozzie & Harriet – Runaway

Hour 2: Dimension X – A Logic Named Joe; Mystery in the Air – The Queen of Spades

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Nick Shurn Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Nick Shurn Matter (conclusion); Six Shooter – Cheyenne Express; Bickersons – Christmas Eve

Hour 5: Black Museum – The Notes; Tales of the Texas Rangers – Joyride

