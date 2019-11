Those Old Radio Shows November 29-30

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, Nov. 29:

Hour 1: Fibber McGee and Molly – Rummage Sale Bazaar; The Shadow – Phantom Fingerprints

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Tavarich

Hour 3: Damon Runyon Theater – Blonde Mink; Harry Lime – Faith, Lime and Charity

Hour 4: Burns & Allen – Cary Grant & the Uplifters; Dimension X – Childs Play

Saturday, Nov. 30:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Crazy; Dimension X – A Pebble in the Sky

Hour 2: Burns & Allen – Speech to Honor Ronald Reagan; Six Shooter – Apron-faced Sorrel

Hour 3: Jeff Regan – The Lady with the Golden Hair; My Favourite Husband – Hobby Habit

Hour 4: Great Gildersleeve – Mystery Singer; Our Miss Brooks – School on Saturday

Hour 5: Line Up – Seven People Killed by Same Man; Wild Bill Hickok – Wine of the Saw

Story continues below advertisement