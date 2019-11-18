Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s north end, officials say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 9:16 pm
Toronto Paramedics say a female pedestrian was struck Monday evening near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East.
Toronto Paramedics say a female pedestrian was struck Monday evening near Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East. Global News

Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East after 6:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

READ MORE: Toronto police team proposed to tackle dangerous driving, but advocate says more is needed

Toronto police said in an update on Twitter that the vehicle involved was a dark-coloured SUV. Police said the driver didn’t remain at the scene.

Officers closed roads in the immediate area as investigators gathered evidence.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto trafficScarborough trafficToronto Hit and runToronto Road SafetyScarborough hit-and-runMidland and Steeles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.