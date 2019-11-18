Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s north end, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East after 6:30 p.m.

The spokesperson said the woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Toronto police said in an update on Twitter that the vehicle involved was a dark-coloured SUV. Police said the driver didn’t remain at the scene.

Officers closed roads in the immediate area as investigators gathered evidence.

