Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Toronto’s north end, officials say

Officials say a woman has life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Steeles Avenue East after 6:30 p.m.
The spokesperson said the woman was taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.
Toronto police said in an update on Twitter that the vehicle involved was a dark-coloured SUV. Police said the driver didn’t remain at the scene.
Officers closed roads in the immediate area as investigators gathered evidence.
