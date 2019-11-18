Menu

Crime

Hotel in Fredericton evacuated after pepper spray released

By Alexander Quon and Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 5:11 pm
New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the scene of the Northside Ramada at around 7 p.m., on Nov. 18, 2019.
New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the scene of the Northside Ramada at around 7 p.m., on Nov. 18, 2019. . Megan Yamoah/Global News

A Fredericton hotel had to be evacuated after pepper spray was used during a fight on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the scene of the Northside Ramada at around 7 p.m.

The people involved in the fight weren’t there when officers arrived.

The hotel was evacuated due to the fumes from the pepper spray.

A member of the hotel’s staff told Global News that they experienced a burning sensation in their nose and throat.

No serious injuries were reported and the Fredericton fire department was forced to use large fans to ventilate.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNew BrunswickFrederictonNew Brunswick RCMPPepper SprayFredericton Crimehotel evacuatedpepper spray incidentNorthside Ramada
