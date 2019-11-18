Hotel in Fredericton evacuated after pepper spray released

Send this page to someone via email

A Fredericton hotel had to be evacuated after pepper spray was used during a fight on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the scene of the Northside Ramada at around 7 p.m.

The people involved in the fight weren’t there when officers arrived.

The hotel was evacuated due to the fumes from the pepper spray.

A member of the hotel’s staff told Global News that they experienced a burning sensation in their nose and throat.

No serious injuries were reported and the Fredericton fire department was forced to use large fans to ventilate.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was random and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.