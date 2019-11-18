Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

November 23 – Catholic Social Services

By 630CHED
Posted November 18, 2019 2:42 pm
Updated November 18, 2019 2:57 pm
.

This Saturday, don’t miss a heartwarming discussion with members from Catholic Social Services on Talk To The Experts.
Listen in and hear tales of pure inspiration — including stories from clients whose lives have been forever changed by the goodwill of Catholic Social Services. To learn more about the integral services Catholic Social Services provides, visit CSSAlberta.ca, and be sure to tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday from noon to 1:00pm — only on 630 CHED!

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Talk to the Experts630 CHED Talk to the ExpertsCatholic Social Services Talk To The Experts
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.