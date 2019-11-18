November 23 – Catholic Social Services

This Saturday, don’t miss a heartwarming discussion with members from Catholic Social Services on Talk To The Experts.

Listen in and hear tales of pure inspiration — including stories from clients whose lives have been forever changed by the goodwill of Catholic Social Services. To learn more about the integral services Catholic Social Services provides, visit CSSAlberta.ca, and be sure to tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday from noon to 1:00pm — only on 630 CHED!

Story continues below advertisement