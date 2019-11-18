Menu

Crime

OPP seize over $200k in drugs, cash in Dufferin County

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 1:05 pm
According to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Chad Wilson, cocaine, cannabis and opioids were seized.
According to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Chad Wilson, cocaine, cannabis and opioids were seized. Twitter/OPP Central

Ontario Provincial Police say officers completed a major drug bust on Friday, reportedly seizing over $100,000 in cash and over $100,000 in drugs.

The bust took place in a small town in Dufferin County, according to Nottawasaga OPP Const. Chad Wilson.

“There was cocaine, cannabis and some opioid,” Wilson said, referring to the types of drugs that were seized.

READ MORE: 4 arrested in prescription fraud in Muskoka: OPP

The search warrant was executed by Nottawasaga and Dufferin County OPP, according to police.

OPP say multiple people were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

