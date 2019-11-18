Peterborough man charged with trespassing in city’s south end: police

Police credit a call from a concerned Peterborough resident in the arrest of a man for trespassing early Saturday morning.
Peterborough Police Service says around 3:15 a.m., the complainant notified police about a suspicious man walking up to vehicles in the area of Stocker Road in the city’s south end and looking into them.
Officers attended the area and located the suspect allegedly in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway.
The man was arrested and during a search, he was found in possession of loose change.
Robert Neilson Coleman, 42, of Cameron Street, in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trespassing at night
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Fail to comply with a recognizance
He was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday, police said.
