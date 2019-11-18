Peterborough man charged with trespassing in city’s south end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police credit a call from a concerned Peterborough resident in the arrest of a man for trespassing early Saturday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 3:15 a.m., the complainant notified police about a suspicious man walking up to vehicles in the area of Stocker Road in the city’s south end and looking into them.

Officers attended the area and located the suspect allegedly in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The man was arrested and during a search, he was found in possession of loose change.

Robert Neilson Coleman, 42, of Cameron Street, in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trespassing at night

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a recognizance

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday, police said.

