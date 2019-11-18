Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with trespassing in city’s south end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2019 12:01 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of trespassing at night after someone spotted a person looking into vehicles.
A Peterborough man is accused of trespassing at night after someone spotted a person looking into vehicles. Peterborough Police Service

Police credit a call from a concerned Peterborough resident in the arrest of a man for trespassing early Saturday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 3:15 a.m., the complainant notified police about a suspicious man walking up to vehicles in the area of Stocker Road in the city’s south end and looking into them.

Officers attended the area and located the suspect allegedly in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The man was arrested and during a search, he was found in possession of loose change.

Robert Neilson Coleman, 42, of Cameron Street, in Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trespassing at night
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Fail to comply with a recognizance
He was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday, police said.

Peterborough police say vehicle break-ins on the rise
