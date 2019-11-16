15 people arrested following protest at dogsled tour company near Canmore: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Canmore RCMP arrested 15 people who were protesting on the premises of a dogsled tour company on Saturday.

Police said they were called to Mad Dogs & Englishmen Expeditions Inc., east of Canmore, at 8:20 a.m. after about 30 people broke into the kennels to protest the dogs’ treatment.

Fifteen people — 14 adults and one youth — were arrested and face criminal charges of break and enter to commit mischief, according to RCMP.

Police said the accused, who they aren’t naming, were released and are scheduled to appear before Canmore Provincial Court on Jan. 15, 2020.

RCMP said they only attended a protest at Mad Dogs & Englishmen Expeditions Inc.

According to animal activist Trevor Miller, however, protesters also went to Howling Dog Tours on Saturday.

Miller said the protesters claim dogs are kept on short tethers for long periods of time in all types of weather — “basically, no protection against the elements,” he said.

Global News reached out to Howling Dog Tours and Mad Dogs & Englishmen Expeditions Inc. for comment but has not heard back.

Alberta SPCA said it received complaints this year about the condition of dogs in the sled dog industry, but peace officers “have not found there to be distress as defined by the Animal Protection Act.”

Saturday’s protests were dubbed “Liberation Lockdown,” which was the second event of its kind after a protest at a southern Alberta turkey farm on Sept. 2.