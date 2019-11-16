Menu

Missing Winnipeg man believed to be in Calgary: Alberta RCMP

By Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 1:33 pm
.
. Alberta RCMP / Twitter

RCMP in Alberta are on the lookout for a missing Winnipegger believed to be in Calgary.

Michael Elendu, 18, was reported missing on Thursday.

He was last seen on Oct. 25 at his home in Winnipeg.

He is described as six-foot-three and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Elendu is now in the Calgary area, and are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

