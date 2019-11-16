Menu

Crime

Man, 36, charged with attempted murder after Brampton stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 16, 2019 12:13 pm
Police said officers were called to the residence late Friday.
Police said officers were called to the residence late Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing late Friday.

Police said they were called to a residence in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard in Brampton at 11:56 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News “some kind of altercation occurred” at the residence and a 37-year-old Toronto man was seriously injured in a stabbing.

READ MORE: Male fatally shot near midtown Toronto, officials say

As of early Saturday, he remained in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 36-year-old Brampton man has since been charged with attempted murder, officials said, adding that it was an “isolated incident.”

There is no word on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Story continues below advertisement
