Man, 36, charged with attempted murder after Brampton stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Peel Regional Police say a suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing late Friday.

Police said they were called to a residence in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard in Brampton at 11:56 p.m. Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News “some kind of altercation occurred” at the residence and a 37-year-old Toronto man was seriously injured in a stabbing.

As of early Saturday, he remained in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 36-year-old Brampton man has since been charged with attempted murder, officials said, adding that it was an “isolated incident.”

There is no word on the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

2:44 2 people shot during mid-morning robbery inside North York moving company 2 people shot during mid-morning robbery inside North York moving company